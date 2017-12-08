Veteran East end journalist joins Times Review staff

Veteran East End journalist Taylor K. Vecsey has joined the Times Review Media Group staff as web editor.

Ms. Vecsey, who most recently held a similar position with The East Hampton Star, had covered the South Fork for more than a decade.

“We are elated to have Taylor on our staff,” said Times Review executive editor Steve Wick. “She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and all the skills we need to be the best we can be. Her long experience on the East End is a huge plus for us as we mine the North Fork for the best stories for our readers.”

A native of Manhattan, she spent summers growing up on Shelter Island before her family moved there full-time in her teenage years. After graduating from the College of Charleston in South Carolina in 2005, she joined the East Hampton Star staff as a reporter. The Ross School graduate had been that company’s digital editor since 2014.

Ms. Vecsey, who lives with her husband in Flanders, was also the founding editor of East Hampton Patch, edited the Southampton Patch site and has contributed reporting to the New York Post, The Mail on Sunday and East magazine.

She is a member of the Bridgehampton Fire Department, where she volunteers as an emergency medical technician.

Ms. Vecsey began in her new role with Times Review Media Group on Thursday, Nov. 30. She will oversee digital operations for the company’s news websites.

