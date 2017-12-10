What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Bob Kohn wasn’t fooled by last week’s mystery photo (see below), writing to us that it’s “the sign out in front of the Vine Street Cafe to advertise their special dinner that evening.”

And Georgiana Ketcham wrote: “Of course it is Monday’s special at Vine Street. This is the sign that let’s us know. Yummy!”

Tom Speeches also had the correct answer.

But what does the long French word mean?

Glad you asked, since Deirdre Byrne wrote to tell us that it’s a “French fisherman’s stew, with its origins in the port cities of the south of France. It is distinguished from other Mediterranean fish stews such as cioppino, by the use of fennel and white wine.”

Which leads us to agree with Georgiana.

