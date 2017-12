There’s only one open seat on the Board of Fire Commissioners and incumbent Fire Commissioner Richard Surozenski is running unopposed for another five-year term. Voting takes place Tuesday evening between 6 and 9 p.m. at the Center Firehouse.

Mr. Surozenski has been a commissioner for 22 years and joined the Fire Department in 1965.

Because there is no other candidate seeking to unseat Mr. Surozenski, voting will be by paper ballot in line with the Fire District’s policies.

