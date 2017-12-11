Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

Beautiful life

To the Editor:

We want to thank Bella Vita Pizza for coming to our aid in a time of need.

A funeral reception took place on Monday and no restaurants were available to cater the affair. Normally closed on Mondays, when John heard our situation he immediately spoke up and said he would fulfill our order.

Everything was ready right on schedule and all went well at home.

Thank you, Bella Vita Pizza.

THE HUNKELE FAMILY

Shelter Island

Delicious Meal

To the Editor:

I have lived 92 years and until Thanksgiving I can say with certainty that I have never had a more delicious meal than the one that was kindly sent to me.

It was unbelievable.

Thank you one and all and whomever made this possible.

FLORENCE E. VARNEY

Shelter Island

Most appreciative

To the Editor:

I would be remiss if I did not write to thank all the local businesses and individuals who supported and donated to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Women at their St. Nicholas Day fundraiser.

On behalf of Episcopal Church Women, I would like to mention the following: Shelter Island Reporter, Shelter Island Florist, Shelter Island PBA, Shelter Island Wine & Spirits, Riverhead Building Supply, King Kullen, Jack’s Marine, Teoduro Plumbing, Cornucopia, Piccozzi, South Ferry, K Gallery, Bay Street Theater, Cicero’s Barber Shop, North Fork Theatre, Dandy Liquors, Marie Eiffel, Wm. J. Mills, Marian Brownlie, Port of Egypt Marine, Martha Clara Vineyard, Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy, Sylvester Manor, Bliss Department Store, Ram’s Head Inn, Southold Fish Market, We Go Fishing, Alure Restaurant, Raphael Vineyard, Ace Hardware — to these generous establishments and individuals, we give many thanks.

We also want to thank the many individuals who baked cookies for our Cookie Walk. It was a very successful part of the fair. To all who baked, we are most appreciative.

JANE BABINSKI

Shelter Island

