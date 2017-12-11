Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Marion Frances Gleason

Marion Frances Gleason of Shelter Island died on Saturday, December 9, 2017 in Southampton. She was 88 years old.

Visiting will be held on Wednesday, December 13th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Shelter Island Funeral Home.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 14th at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church, Father Peter DeSanctis officiating.

Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Isle R.C. Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, P.O. Box 905, Wainscott, NY 11975 would be appreciated.

