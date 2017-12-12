It was a red letter day for several Shelter Island students who took home awards at the annual science fair on December 1.

“Best in Fair” awards went to Ben Waife in the junior division that includes students in the 7th and 8th grades, and Katharine Doyle in the senior division that includes students in grades 9 through 12.

Ben’s project demonstrated the effect of various types of music on plant growth, while Katherine’s project dealt with radioactive shielding.

Medals in the junior division went to Angelina Rice, Emma-Martinez Majdisova, Katherine Ramons-Nieves, Cassandra Espinoza, Madigan Teodoru, Sebastian Quigley-Dunning, Daria Kolmogorova and Valeria Reyes.

Medals in the senior division were awarded to Keith Taplin, Jane Richards, Isabelle Topliff, Nicholas Mamisashvili, Amelia Reiter, David Neese, Lydia Grace Shepard, Brandon Velasquez and Matthew Strauss.

Science teacher Dan Williams coordinated this year’s fair in the absence of Sharon Gibbs, who remains on sick leave.

“The competition allows students to investigate a scientific topic using scientific inquiry,” Mr. Williams said. The aim is provide students with “real life experience using an organized, problem solving approach” to draw conclusions, he said.

Participants get to interact with scientists from all over the East End, Mr. Williams added.

