Island volleyball players honored by Suffolk County association

On Monday, December 4, the East Winds catering hall in Wading River was decorated to the hilt.

Shining chandeliers and large holiday trees bedecked with lights greeted over 700 athletes, coaches and parents to the annual Suffolk County Volleyball Coaches Association’s annual awards dinner.

Senior Sarah Lewis, junior Nichole Hand and Coach Cindy Belt represented Shelter Island at the event. Both Sarah and Nichole received All-League awards in recognition of their outstanding play and leadership for Shelter Island.

Sarah also made a trip to the dais to be honored as one of the top 20 student athletes in Suffolk with an All-County Academic award.

In a sport known for its brainy athletes, that award is a true honor.

Although not announced at the banquet, Shelter Island volleyball also received the League VIII sportsmanship award.

Given by the volleyball officials, this honor directly reflects the friendly, hard-working nature of the 2017 team who routinely — and genuinely — applauded the efforts of opponents, and reveled in cross-team fun and friendly support at tournaments.

I am proud of this aspect of our team, and happy that other teams, as well as the officials, recognized this important aspect of athletics.

Comments

comments