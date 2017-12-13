Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Marion F. Gleason

Marion F. Gleason, a longtime resident of Shelter Island and retired educator, died Dec. 9 in Southampton Hospital after a brief illness. She was 88.

Marion taught her first kindergarten class at Shelter Island School in 1972 and retired 20 years later. She was active in the island community, volunteering at the Shelter Island Library and the Shelter Island Historical Society. She also was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Women’s Club.

Marion was a proud member of the Shelter Island Faculty Association.

She graduated from the College of St. Elizabeth and earned her masters’ degree from Southampton College. She began her career teaching second-graders at Southampton’s Our Lady of Poland school, which is now Our Lady of the Hamptons.

Marion was born in New York City on Nov. 26, 1929 to Harry W. and Frances (Delaney) Faeber. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Fran Gleason (Bliss) of Troy, N.Y.; and Kathleen Cogan of Rhinebeck, N.Y.; her sister, Phyllis A. Wallace, of Shelter Island; granddaughters Kathryn S. Cogan; Laura, Amy and Meghan Gleason; her grandson, James M. Cogan; her great-grandsons Daniel A. and Landon D. Beyel; her niece, Mary C.(Wallace) McLaughlin and nephews Joseph F., James D. and John M. Wallace; several grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins.

She is predeceased by her husband, Harold M. Gleason; her two sons, Thomas M. and Patrick J. Gleason; and her brother-in-law, Joseph F. Wallace.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 15 at Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church with interment at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in her name to the Animal Rescue Fund arfhamptons.org, and/or the Shelter Island Education Foundation shelterislandedfoundation.org, P.O. Box 1950, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

