Weather Service: Brrr!

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the year so far on Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

It will be partly sunny with a high of 35 degrees, but a west wind blowing between 23 and 30 mph, with gusts as high has 43 mph, will make it feel much colder, between 10 and 20 degrees.

Tonight it will become increasingly cloudy and remain cold, with a wind chill of about 10 degrees from winds staying out of the west.

Snow is expected sometime after 5 a.m. with accumulation of less than half an inch, according to the NWS.

Comments

comments