Come join in the 4th annual Menorah lighting

The 4th annual public menorah lighting ceremony will be held on the front lawn of the Shelter Island Police Department on Sunday, December, 17 at 6:30 p.m. Town elected officials will be in attendance and all residents are invited as well.

“The Menorah commemorates the story of Hanukkah and symbolizes the triumph of freedom over tyranny, light over darkness and good over evil,” remarked Rabbi Lerman, spiritual leader of Center For Jewish Life – Chabad in Sag Harbor who will lead the ceremony. “It’s a wonderful time to come together and kindle a flame of hope, resilience and positivity”

During Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights, public menorah lighting ceremonies are held across the United States and around the world. Here on the East End, there will also be menorah lightings taking place in Southampton, Sag Harbor, East Hampton and Montauk.

