A winter weather advisory was called by the National Weather Service (NWS) for the eastern end of Long Island Thursday from 3 a.m. last night until 10 a.m. today, with up to two inches of snow expected to fall.

The snow is expected to taper off by about 11 a.m. and temperatures will reach about 34 degrees, according to the NWS, with wind chill values between 15 and 25 mph due to strong breezes out of the northwest.

Comments

comments