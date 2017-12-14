Shelter Island Police Department Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENTS

Roberta Lynn Cooke of Shelter Island reported to police December 8 that the left rear bumper of her car had been damaged at some unknown time.

The damage was estimated at less than $1,000.

Judith Hole of Shelter Island reported she was driving southbound on North Ferry Road around 2:30 p.m. on December 11 when a deer ran into the right front bumper of her vehicle. The deer did not survive the accident. Damage was estimated as less than $1,000.

SUMMONS

Geoffrey R. Wells of Riverhead was ticketed December 5 on New York Avenue for speed not reasonable and prudent.

OTHER REPORTS

Police were investigating a possible grand larceny reported by a Center caller December 5. Another caller reported a possibly injured turkey on the roof of a Center building; the responding officer used a pole to coax the bird to fly away.

PSEG was notified to make repairs when a transformer blew just after midnight on December 6 in the Center, causing a power failure. Later, a Heights resident reported that an unknown person may have used his car without permission. That afternoon, a microchip matched a stray cat that had been found hanging around in a Hay Beach backyard to its owner, who said the cat had run away and was no longer wanted. A police officer assisted in turning the cat over to the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons.

A person walking in Silver Beach who reported being accosted by two unleashed dogs on December 7 said dogs running at large were a problem in the area. Later, an elderly dog got tangled in briars and its Hay Beach owner requested police assistance.

A wallet found in the Heights on December 8 was returned to its owner. A HiLo Shores homeowner reported that a floating dock had floated onto his property,

A disabled vehicle reported December 9 in the Menantic area was awaiting towing services. Later, an officer investigated a report of gun shots in the Center, but found nothing amiss.

A dog found at large in the Center on December 10 was returned to its owner. Later, police received a report domestic in nature.

On December 11, officers: helped a caller locate missing items in the Heights; helped another person with fingerprinting for employment purposes; provided DMV forms to a caller who lost a license plate; and took a report from a Hay Beach caller who said she’d been approached by an unknown man.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported eight aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital last week.

