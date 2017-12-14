Weekly Calendar: December 14 — December 24, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14

Holiday concert, grades Pre-K to 7. 7 p.m. Shelter Island School auditorium.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15

“Paint by Sticker”, create calendar of masterpieces, one sticker at a time. 10 a.m. Library. $5 materials fee. Sign up at circulation desk. (631) 749-0042.

Sylvester Manor Gatehouse, open for extended hours. Noon to 8 p.m. today, Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Gatehouse will also be open December 23 and 24. (631) 749-0626.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16

Holiday Extravaganza, with visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. 1 p.m. Library.

Coffee and coloring for adults, color away stress while enjoying complimentary refreshments. 1 p.m. Library. (631) 749-0042.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17

Christmas with Santa, Shelter Island Fire Department. 1 p.m. Center firehouse.

Annual holiday concert, presented by the Shelter Island Community Chorus. 3 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. All are welcome. Free.

4th annual menorah lighting, 6:30 p.m., Shelter Island Police Station, Center.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 18

Mystery Book Club, discussion on “Fields Where They Lay” by Timothy Hallinan. 5 p.m. Library. (631) 749-0042.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 19

Movie at the Library, 1954 classic “Christmas in Connecticut.” Noon, library. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 20

Silver Circle, scallop luncheon and reading by Mollie Numark of “The Carpenter’s Gift.” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Center.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 21

Longest night of the year service, 7 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24

Children’s Christmas Pageant, 4 p.m. Our Lady of the Isle Church.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

December 18: Water Advisory Committee, 7 p.m.

December 18: Fire Commissioners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Center firehouse

December 19: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

December 21: Water Quality Improvement Advisory Board, 6 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Shelter Island School gym.

After school arts and crafts, for grades K-5. One Friday per month, 3 to 4:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $10. (631) 749-0309. Call for dates.

After school fun zone, for grades K-6. Mondays through Wednesdays, 2:45 to 5 p.m. Children accompanied by a recreational aid from school to the American Legion/Youth Center. $10. (631) 749-0309.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie Tybaert, Tuesdays with Michelle Beckwith, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Basketball, for ages 50+, Sundays noon to 2 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. Free.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m., American Legion/Youth Center. $5.

Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Gatehouse at Sylvester Manor, Friday noon to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this week only.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Metropolitan Opera live at Guild Hall, tickets available at library circulation desk, $15. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Open gym, for students in grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., Shelter Island School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle Ball, for all ages and levels, Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon. American Legion/Youth Center. Free.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Mondays and Wednesdays, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25. (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Snack Attack, young adults bring after school snacks and play games or make crafts. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Teen Yoga, for ages 13 and up. Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (631) 749-0309.

Yoga, with Kelci McIntosh. Wednesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. Free in December with a non-perishable food item for the food pantry. $5/class beginning in January.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 7 to 12. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (631) 749-0309.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Comments

comments