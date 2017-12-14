What’s Happening: December 14, 2017

MUSIC MAKING BY MILE TWELVE

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm will kick off its 2018 Concert Series in style with a performance by Mile Twelve, the International Bluegrass Music Association’s 2017 Momentum Award-winning band. Happily hosting this annual post-holiday tradition will be Tom and Lisa and Friends. The concert is Saturday, January 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the Shelter Island School Auditorium.

Mile Twelve is a fresh, hard-driving young band beautifully walking the line between original and traditional bluegrass. Fast gaining recognition for their outstanding performances in bluegrass and folk circles, Evan Murphy, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Nate Sabat, BB Bowness and David Benedict write captivating songs and daring instrumental pieces from diverse influences. Doors open at 7 p.m. Reserved seats are $25 to $40. Visit sylvestermanor.org/concerts/ to purchase.

EXPANDED HOLIDAY HOURS AT THE GATEHOUSE

The Gatehouse at Sylvester Manor is available to help shoppers with holiday needs, from stocking stuffers, to special gifts to festive food treats, from now until Christmas Eve. There are holiday specials, as well and discounts on selected products. Spend $25 and get a free Morgenstern’s ice cream cup.

You’ll find wonderful, “low tech” toys for the kids; one-of-a-kind works of art and ceramics; fun holiday decorations and a well-curated selection of books. There’s no need to brave the traffic on the Forks or wait for internet delivery when you can find locally-produced and sourced items. All purchases benefit the work of Sylvester Manor Educational Farm so your gift keeps on giving.

This week, the shop will be open on Friday, December 15 from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday, December 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, December 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For those last minute gifts, the shop will also be open on Saturday, December 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, December 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Gatehouse is located on the corner of Route 114 and Manwaring Road, across the street from the entrance to Sylvester Manor.

MENORAH LIGHTING

The 4th annual public menorah lighting ceremony will be held on the front lawn of the Shelter Island Police Department on Sunday, December, 17 at 6:30 p.m. Town elected officials will be in attendance and all residents are invited as well.

“The Menorah commemorates the story of Hanukkah and symbolizes the triumph of freedom over tyranny, light over darkness and good over evil,” remarked Rabbi Lerman, spiritual leader of Center For Jewish Life – Chabad in Sag Harbor who will lead the ceremony. “It’s a wonderful time to come together and kindle a flame of hope, resilience and positivity”

During Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights, public menorah lighting ceremonies are held across the United States and around the world. Here on the East End, there will also be menorah lightings taking place in Southampton, Sag Harbor, East Hampton and Montauk.

DECORATE YOUR DOOR

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce’s 4th annual “Decorate Your Door Contest” began December 1. Businesses compete it three categories: classic, original and whimsical. Judging by the committee will take place by December 17 and the winners will be announced in the Shelter Island Reporter’s holiday issue.

ISLANDERS NIGHT

The Recreation Department is hosting a February bus trip to Barclays Center in Brooklyn to see the New York Islanders play the Columbus Blue Jackets. The trip will be Saturday, February 3, and the bus will depart Greenport at 3:45 p.m. for the 7 p.m. game. The cost is $65 ($75 non-residents) which includes bus transportation and game admission. Advance registration and payment is required. Contact Bethany Ortmann, recreation director, at (631) 749-0309.

Across the moat

OUR AMERICAN VALUES

The Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center is presenting an exciting and provocative film series entitled “American Values” that explores the diverse and enduring ideas that have shaped our country and its people, transcend our current political climate, and continue to inspire us today.

An original series and the first program of the new Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center, each screening followed by in-depth discussion with a director, writer, artist or journalist associated with the film.

On Sunday, December 17 at 2 p.m., the 1979 film “Town Bloody Hall” will be screened at Pierson High School in Sag Harbor. Academy Award winning filmmakers D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus will talk about their documentary, which covered a raucous debate that ensued during a 1971 forum moderated by Norman Mailer at New York’s Town Hall.

On Sunday, December 23 at 2 p.m., the series will screen “Toy Story” with Academy Award nominated screenwriter Alec Sokolow. The screenings are free and will be held at Pierson High School in Sag Harbor but registration is required at sagharborcinema.org/american-values.

Other films coming up include “All The President’s Men” with a talk by journalist Carl Bernstein on Sunday, January 14 at 7 p.m. at Guild Hall in East Hampton, followed by “Casablanca” with actress Isabella Rossellini (daughter of the film’s star Ingrid Bergman) at 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 28 at Guild Hall. More films will follow in February.

The American Values series is being presented at partner-venues across the East End while the Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center works to rebuild the Sag Harbor Cinema.

HOLIDAY PIANO CONCERT

Pianists Ellen Johansen and Marlene Markard are playing a mini-holiday concert. The duo will be performing old and new classics, including selections from “The Nutcracker Suite,” a “Sleigh Ride Fantasy,” and more. The concert will include a fun sing-along, admission is free and the concert is appropriate for all ages. The date is Sunday, December 17 at 3 p.m. at the Old Whalers’ Church, 44 Union Street, Sag Harbor.

