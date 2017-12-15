Collecting coats for a good cause

Every year, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty holds a coat drive in October. This year, with many donations going to hurricane relief, the company expanded its coat drive through November and was rewarded by the Shelter Island community with nine large bags of gently used coats.

As is custom, members of the company delivered four bags of coats to The Retreat in East Hampton, four bags to Cast (Community Action Southold Town) in Greenport and a very big bag of warm clothing for the homeless served by Maureen’s Haven in Riverhead. It was the best drive yet with gently used and some new coats donated. Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty is thankful to all who gave.

