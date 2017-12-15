Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

Two cents worth

To the Editor:

I have over the years looked to the Shelter Island Reporter as a source for information on persons and matters of local interest and concern — water quality, deer and tick issues, church and social activities, sports, biographies, Island tax policy, letters, etc.

Increasingly you, Peter Waldner and the staff seem to consider the Reporter your personal forum to inflict your liberal views upon the rest of us. Surely major newspapers, cable news outlets and the internet provide more than enough animosity from both sides of the political spectrum without you putting in your two cents worth.

In my view, the Reporter would do well to stick with local matters and leave the distortions and ugly opinions to the national media, which are clearly so much better at it. At least some of us would welcome relief from the incessant badgering.

JAMES P. LUKE

Shelter Island

Feet to the fire

To the Editor:

Your enthusiastic thank you to Congressman Lee Zeldin for voting against the recent tax legislation is premature and misguided.

Yes, thankfully, he and other members of Congress are fighting the provision in the bill that would eliminate state and local tax deductions, seriously harming residents on Long Island.

However, his unwavering support of Donald Trump and an extreme and reactionary Republican agenda during his two terms in Congress have helped lay the groundwork for this draconian tax bill.

Rather then heaping praise on Representative Zeldin, let’s hold his feet to the fire and proceed cautiously.

BARBARA SILVERSTONE, MARY DWYER, BARRIE SILVER, PAULANN SHEETS, JANET CULBERTSON, GRACE PELLICANO, BARBARA BARNES

Shelter Island

Do the right thing

To the Editor:

To the person or persons who removed the St. Mary’s St. Nicholas Fair sign, please return it to the place where it was taken, or return it to the church, no questions asked. It was removed on Saturday, December 2 or Sunday morning, December 3.

JANE BABINSKI

Shelter Island

