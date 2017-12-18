Historical Society has a new bookkeeper

The Shelter Island Historical Society welcomes Laura Colfer as its new bookkeeper. Laura has a B.A. in Business and Accounting from Dowling College and over 15 years experience working with local businesses on the North Fork. She also works as a full-time teacher’s assistant at Tuckahoe Common School District in Southampton.

Laura grew up in Lake Grove and summered on both the South and North Forks. She dreamed of moving to the area full-time, and in 2003 that dream became a reality when she moved to Greenport with her husband and two children, Shannon and Aidan.

She loves to cook and offers catering services to family and friends. She is passionate about gardening, cans local produce, and enjoys making her own soap and herbal pillows.

You can reach Laura at [email protected] or (631) 749-0025.

