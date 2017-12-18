Shelter Island School junior varsity and varsity boys basketball teams went up against the Ross School in a pair of home games on Friday, December 15.

The JV lost, 50 to 42, but the varsity players left the court with another victory under their belts.

The Islander varsity started off with a strong run, with senior Luke Gilpin scoring the first basket of the game, junior Erik Thilberg draining the second and sophomore Lucas Quigley-Dunning the third.

Gilpin was the game’s top scorer with 24, a model of consistency and source of leadership for his teammates.

Quigley-Dunning was another crucial element in Friday’s win, playing hard, anding out assists and shooting for a high percentage. When he was on the floor he made his teammates better.

The final score was 65-53, a runaway win compared to last week’s against East Rockaway, when a single point earned Shelter Island’s victory.

