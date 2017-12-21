What’s Happening: December 21, 2017

MUSIC MAKING BY MILE TWELVE

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm will kick off its 2018 concert series with a performance by Mile Twelve, the International Bluegrass Music Association’s 2017 Momentum Award-winning band. Happily hosting this annual post-holiday tradition will be Tom and Lisa and Friends. The concert is Saturday, January 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the Shelter Island School Auditorium.

Mile Twelve is quickly gaining recognition for their outstanding performances in bluegrass and folk circles, Evan Murphy, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Nate Sabat, BB Bowness and David Benedict write captivating songs and daring instrumental pieces from diverse influences. Doors open at 7 p.m. Reserved seats are $25 to $40. Visit sylvestermanor.org/concerts/ to purchase.

COLLECTION MOVE

This week will bring a big change to the Shelter Island Library as the youth area will be moved downstairs and the adult non-fiction books will move upstairs. The Friends of the Library is funding this space switch and the library will be closed on Friday and Saturday, December 22 and 23 as the movers do their work. The library will also be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and reopen Tuesday, December 26.

GATEHOUSE HOLIDAY HOURS

Through Christmas Eve, the Gatehouse at Sylvester Manor is available to help shoppers with holiday needs, from stocking stuffers to special gifts and festive food treats. No need to brave the traffic on the Forks or wait for internet delivery when locally-produced and sourced items are readily available on the Island. All purchases benefit the work of Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, so the gifts keep on giving.

The Gatehouse will be open Saturday, December 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, December 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is loccated on the corner of Route 114 and Manwaring Road, across from the entrance to Sylvester Manor.

OUR CHANGING WORLD

On January 5, 2018, Friday Night Dialogues at the library presents “Living on the Coast in a Changing World” with Mashomack Preserve director Jeremy Samuelson at 7 p.m.

With sea levels rising, the shape of Shelter Island is literally going to change. This will impact roads, utility infrastructure, and building lots — especially near the shore. In his talk at the library, Mr. Samuelson will address the role that Mashomack plays in bringing both scientist and interested citizens together to think about these issues and their relevance to our community.

ISLANDERS NIGHT

The Recreation Department is offering a bus trip in the new year to Barclays Center in Brooklyn to see the New York Islanders play the Columbus Blue Jackets. The trip is Saturday, February 3, and the bus will depart Greenport at 3:45 p.m. for the 7 p.m. game. The cost is $65 ($75 non-residents) and includes bus transportation and game admission.

Advance registration and payment required. Contact Bethany Ortmann, recreation director, at (631) 749-0309.

Across the moat

OUR AMERICAN VALUES

The Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center is presenting a film series entitled “American Values” exploring the diverse and enduring ideas that have shaped our country and its people.

The first program of the new Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center, each screening will be followed by a discussion with a director, writer, artist or journalist associated with the film.

On Sunday, December 23 at 2 p.m., the series will screen “Toy Story” with Academy Award nominated screenwriter Alec Sokolow. The screening will be held at Pierson High School in Sag Harbor and is free, but registration is required at sagharborcinema.org/american-values.

Other films coming up include “All The President’s Men” with a talk by journalist Carl Bernstein on Sunday, January 14 at 7 p.m., followed by “Casablanca” with actress Isabella Rossellini at 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 28. Both screenings will be at Guild Hall in East Hampton.

The American Values series is being presented at partner-venues across the East End while the Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center works to rebuild the Sag Harbor Cinema.

PUPPETS FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Looking to keep a little one entertained in the week ahead? Goat on a Boat Puppet Theater at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor is offering two shows in the days to come.

The first is on Saturday, December 23 at 11 a.m., when award-winning puppeteer Joshua Holden brings his original holiday show to the stage. Santa will be there too.

On Saturday, December 30, 2018 Grammy nominee Morgan Taylor bring his Gustafer Yellowgold multi-media show to Goat on a Boat for an 11 a.m. show.

Tickets to either show are $15 ($18 by credit card) at the Bay Street Theater box office or purchase on line with additional fees by visiting baystreet.org.

