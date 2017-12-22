Island athletes shine academically: State proclamation marks their success

It was a red letter day for Shelter Island’s scholar-athletes as Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) arrived December 15 with a proclamation honoring the students for maintaining high academic averages while playing varsity sports.

Students from only 19 schools statewide were so honored. Shelter Island School was one of four in Suffolk County to be named by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association as a Scholar-Athlete School of Distinction.

This is the second year in a row that the school’s scholar athletes have earned the distinction.

Players of eight sports maintained their academic achievements to merit the honor.

“A balanced education is important,” Mr. Thiele told students at an afternoon assembly. “You have to learn how to win. You have to learn how to lose. And you have to learn how to be a team member.”

To qualify, a school district must have 100 percent of its varsity athletes performing academically with averages of 90 or better in their studies.

The program honoring the students for their academic and athletic achievements was established by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association in the 2002-03 academic year.

And now for the honor roll and congratulations to all:

Maria Carbajal, Nico Seddio, Phoebe Starzee, Emily Strauss, Tyler Gulluscio, Daniel Martin, Hayley Lowell-Liszankie, Daniel Boeklen, Madison Hallman, Luke Gilpin, Thomas Lenzer, Evan Thilberg, Domily Gil, Sophia Strauss, Emma Martinez, Pacey Cronin, Jane Richards, Katie Doyle, Audrey Wood, Lucas Quigley-Dunning, Jonas Kinsey, Lauren Gurney, Amelia Clark, Henry Binder, Abby Kotula, Emma Gallagher, Lyng Coyne, Lily Garrison, Justine Karen, Caitlin Binder, Sarah Lewis, Lindsey Gallagher, Francesca Frasco, Bianca Evangelista, Amira Lawrence, Olivia Yeaman, Julia Labrozzi, Will Garrison, Nicolette Frasco, Melissa Frasco and Kal Lewis.

