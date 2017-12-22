Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Glenn W. Heinze

Dr. Glenn William Heinze, 67, dentist and Shelter Island resident since 1993, and devoted father of six, passed away on December 7, 2017 at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Born in Jamaica Hospital on July 3, 1950, five minutes before his twin brother Gary, Glenn was raised in Bellerose, Queens by his loving parents George Charles Heinze and Doris (née Carroll) Heinze.

Glenn earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Adelphi University in 1973 and graduated from The Fairleigh Dickinson School of Dental Medicine in 1977 as a Doctor of Dental Medicine. He then was chief resident in general and hospital dentistry during his two-year post-doctoral residency at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset.

From 1979 until 1995, he taught in North Shore University Hospital’s general practice residency and was also chief of the special needs program, where he treated special needs patients in the dental clinic and in the operating room.

Glenn became a fellow in The Academy of General Dentistry in 1985 and went back to teaching general practice residents at North Shore University Hospital from 2006 until 2014. He had three successful practices in Glen Cove, Sag Harbor and ultimately Shelter Island.

Glenn is survived by: his six children, Jillian Elizabeth Heinze of Queens; Margaret Ellen (Robert) Farnen of Wilton, Connecticut; Kelsey Lynne Heinze and Rachael Christine Heinze, both of Saint Augustine, Florida, and twins, Christian Carl Heinze and Luke George Heinze, both of Bradenton, Florida; two grandchildren, Kassidy Lee Fowler and Robert Kelly Farnen; and his brothers, Gary George Heinze of New York City, and Gregg Richard Heinze of Garden City. A sister, Jill Ann Heinze, died 59 years ago.

A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at The Presbyterian Church in Garden City, 91 Chester Avenue. A reception with refreshments will immediately follow the service at the church. There will be a private interment held at Flushing Cemetery at a later date.

Messages can be sent to the family at franklinfuneralhome.net. Donations honoring Glenn can be made to pajamaprogram.org.

