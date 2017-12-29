Protect pets from frigid temperatures

While you’re bundling up yourself and your family members, the Suffolk County SPCA wants you to remember that despite what seems like heavier fur on your pets at this time of year, they, too, need special attention to protect them from the frigid temperatures.

“Cold weather can be as dangerous for pets as it is for humans,” SPCA Chief Roy Gross said in a written statement.

His advice is:

• Don’t leave your pets outside unattended. They can get frostbite or become disoriented and freeze to death. Suffolk County prohibits leaving pets tethered, leashed, tied or penned in temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

• Be alert to signs of frostbite where skin can turn red, white or gray and become scaly. If you suspect frostbite, see your vet immediately.

• Dogs who are ill or elderly or very young or shorthaired can’t endure prolonged exposure to winter weather. Take them out to relieve themselves and for many, boots are advised regardless of coat length. Clean your dog’s feet to assure salt that can irritate or burn or cause vomiting is washed off.

• Be sure your pet is kept away from antifreeze that can be deadly if ingested.

• Be careful with cats that can find warm vehicle engines a place to try to keep warm. Bang on the hood of the vehicle before starting the car to scare them away.

• If you have rabbits that live outside, make sure their space is warm and dry and has plenty of bedding that is out of the wind. Water and food are important and the hutch should be covered with a tarp.

These measures are required and enforced, Mr. Gross said.

