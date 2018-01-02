A fond farewell to Dougherty, Lewis and Dowd

Three departing public officials were honored during the last Town Board meeting of 2017 held on December 28. About 25 members of the public were present.

Supervisor Jim Dougherty wrapped up 10 years in his post; Councilwoman Chris Lewis retired from the seat she has held since her election in 2001; and Town Attorney Laury Dowd marked 16 years of giving legal advice to the town. Each was presented with a proclamation from the board recognizing their years of service.

Mr. Dougherty was recognized for his work as a member of the Police Commission from 2008 through 2017. He was also thanked for his work on the following Town Board committees: Highway and Public Works, Financial Advisory, Community Center/Youth, Waterways, EMS Advisory Board and Deferred Compensation Board.

As supervisor he was also a liaison to the Water Quality Improvement Advisory Board, the Green Options Committee, the Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, the Deer & Tick Committee and the Conservation Advisory Council.

It was noted that Mr. Dougherty was active in preserving open space before he was elected supervisor.

Councilman Jim Colligan said, “To sit next to Jim is a privilege. I’ve learned a lot.”

“I’ll miss you all,” Mr. Dougherty said.

Ms. Lewis was thanked for her dedication to her work and her attendant positions as deputy supervisor and police commissioner. Her work on the following committees and boards was also recognized: the Grant Committee, the EMS Advisory Board, the Ferry Study Group, the Contractors License Review Board, the Building and Grounds Committee and the Community Housing Board.

Ms. Lewis also served as liaison to the following committees and boards: the Senior Citizens Committee, and the Zoning Board of Appeals.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Ms. Lewis said, adding that her service “was ” like going back to school” and she expressed gratitude to those who “gave me the chance.”

Appointed in 2002, Ms. Dowd also served on the IT Committee and was the coordinator of the MS4 Program. She was thanked for her “dedicated legal expertise.”

In other matters, the board passed numerous end-of-year resolutions including seven rebates of up to $15,000 each for improved low nitrogen septic systems.

