If you were planning any activities Thursday, think again. That’s the word from Highway Superintendent Jay Card Jr. who said he has “a heightened sense of worry with the frigid temperatures” that are hanging in during the anticipated snowstorm.

Thursday’s snow storm could bring near-blizzard conditions to the East End, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.

The NWS is predicting snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches for the East End. A winter storm watch remains in effect from late Wednesday night to Thursday evening.

There is to be no parking on Shelter Island streets so highway crew can clear the roadways.

Town Hall won’t open Thursday until at least noon and could be shut all day if the storm persists, Mr. Card said.

High winds will make visibility difficult, he said.

A crew from PSEG will be on the Island throughout the storm attending to outages as quickly as possible, the highway chief said.

There will be further alerts as more information becomes available, but the simple advice at the moment, Mr. Card said, is “stay home.”

