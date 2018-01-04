Weekly Calendar: January 4 — January 13, 2018

EVENTS

FRIDAY, JANUARY 5

Friday Night Dialogues, “Living on the Coast in a Changing World” by Mashomack Preserve director Jeremy Samuelson. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 7

Third annual sing-in, of Handel’s “Messiah” in honor of Jack Monaghan. 3 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Light refreshments. For details contact Peter Vielbig, (609) 306-1114 or [email protected]

MONDAY, JANUARY 8

Tap dancing lessons, weekly until February 12 for ages 14 and up. 6:45 p.m. Youth Center. For tap shoe information, contact instructor Lisa Gilpin at [email protected]

TUESDAY, JANUARY 9

Women’s Club luncheon, School Superintendent Christine Finn speaks. Noon, Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Bring lunch. Coffee and dessert served. Bring a donation for the food pantry.

Crystal singing bowl meditation, monthly class for ages 18 and up. 1 p.m. American Legion. $10. Bring a mat.

Shelter Island Book Club, discusses “Hotel du Lac” by Anita Brookner. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 10

‘Stepping on’ workshop, to help seniors decrease risk of falls. 10 a.m. to noon weekly until February 21. Senior Activity Center. Register at (631) 765-9389.

Beginner ballroom/Latin dancing, weekly through March. 7 to 8 p.m. Youth Center. $150/10 sessions.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 11

Art exhibit, works in colored pencil by Bernie Gillespie. On view in the library gallery through January. (631) 749-0042.

Igloo fortresses, a workshop for kids. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Winter Reading Club, for kids of all ages. Runs through March 14. Sign up at the library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 12

Arts and crafts, for grades K through 5 with Bethany Ortmann. Fridays, 2:30 to 4 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $10. Meets monthly. (631) 749-0309.

Wii U, young adults play games together. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 13

Mashomack volunteers, monthly service day. Projects vary from invasive plant removal to trail work. 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Preserve. Call (631) 749-4219.

Special sale, in the book sale room, library. (631) 749-0042.

Coffee and coloring for adults, color away stress while enjoying complimentary refreshments. 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Bluegrass concert, by the band Mile Twelve. Sponsored by Sylvester Manor. 7:30 p.m., Shelter Island School Auditorium. Reserved seats $25 to $40. Visit sylvestermanor.org to purchase.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

January 4: Water Quality Board, 6 p.m.

January 8: School Board, budget planning, 7 p.m., school board room

January 8: Library Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., library

January 9: Taylor’s Island Committee meeting, 9 a.m.

January 9: Planning Board, 9 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

After school fun, on full session school days only, 2:45 to 5 p.m. Students walk with Recreation aide to Youth Center for supervised play time. $10 per child/day.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie Tybaert, Tuesdays with Michelle Beckwith, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Basketball, for ages 50+, Sundays noon to 2 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. Free.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m., American Legion/Youth Center. $5.

Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Metropolitan Opera live at Guild Hall, tickets available at library circulation desk, $15. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Open gym, for students in grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. (sign in by 8). School. (631) 749-0309.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25 (discount passes available). (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Snack Attack, young adults bring after school snacks and play games or make crafts. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Yoga, with Kelci McIntosh. Wednesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class beginning in January.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Kids, for ages 7 to 11 with Susan Binder. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

