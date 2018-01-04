What’s Happening: January 4, 2018

‘MESSIAH’ SING-IN

The third annual sing-in of Handel’s “Messiah,” will be held Sunday, January 7 — the first Sunday after the Epiphany — in honor of Jack Monaghan, at 3 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Singers will refer to the Schirmer Edition of the Messiah, singing the choruses from the “Christmas Section” and ending with the “Hallelujah Chorus.” An accompanist and conductor will lead the sing-in. Organizer Peter Vielbig asks singers who have their own copies of the music to please bring it along as there will be a limited number of copies available for sharing.

Light refreshments will be served afterwards. There is no charge. Start off your New Year on a high note by singing this glorious music and enjoying the fellowship of other music lovers.

For more information, contact Mr. Vielbig at (609) 306-1114 or [email protected]

WOMEN’S CLUB

Shelter Island’s new superintendent of schools, Christine Finn, will be making a presentation to the Shelter Island Women’s Club at its luncheon meeting on Tuesday, January 9 at the Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Ms. Finn has been engaging in outreach to the wider community since taking her new post this summer and in her appearance at the club luncheon will discuss plans for the school. All are welcome to join the meeting which begins at noon. Please bring lunch. Coffee and dessert will be served. A monetary donation or non-perishable item for the food pantry would be appreciated.

For more information, contact Linda Puls at [email protected]

ISLANDERS NIGHT

The Recreation Department is offering a bus trip in the new year to Barclays Center in Brooklyn to see the New York Islanders play the Columbus Blue Jackets. The trip is Saturday, February 3, and the bus will depart Greenport at 3:45 p.m. for the 7 p.m. game. The cost is $65 ($75 non-residents) and includes bus transportation and game admission.

Advance registration and payment required. Contact Bethany Ortmann, recreation director, at (631) 749-0309.

Across the moat

MARINE LIFE IN WINTER

Most of us wouldn’t dream of going out on the water in mid-winter and as a result we miss opportunities to see up close the many seasonal marine visitors that come to our shores in the coldest months. The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMCS) wants to take you into these wintry habitats aboard guided seal cruises around Shinnecock Bay from January to April. The cruises are suitable for anyone interested in learning about the different species of seals that inhabit our waters. During the two-hour tour, participants can view seals and other animals in their natural environment and learn how to help conserve our marine ecosystems.

This is an open weather cruise, so dress warmly. The boat departs promptly from Stony Brook Marine Station at 8 Little Neck Road, Southampton. The first cruise is scheduled for January 13 at 9:30 a.m. Additional tours are to be held February 17, March 3 and 24 and April 8 starting at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person. Members receive a 10 percent discount. Proceeds support the AMCS’ education and research efforts. Call (631) 317-0030 for more information or visit amseas.org to register online.

If you aren’t up to a cold day at sea, you can meet the AMCS scientists and learn about their organization, their education and advocacy efforts, and how they respond to help stranded marine life found on Long Island shores. A special presentation is scheduled for Friday, January 26 at 6 p.m. at the Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Avenue in Jamesport. There is no charge for this event, but reservations are recommended. Please call (631) 315-5475.

