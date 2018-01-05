The shape of Shelter Island is changing. The impacts will be felt on our roads, utility infrastructure, drinking water and building lots — especially near the shore. We should know what to expect and plan accordingly. Mashomack Preserve Director Jeremy Samuelson will address the role that The Nature Conservancy plays in bringing together community members, elected officials and planning professionals. He will talk about what we can expect in the years and decades to come at the Shelter Island Library’s Friday Night Dialogues on Friday, January 5.

Beginning the conversation now will save both time and taxpayer dollars going forward. But the conversation requires a common nomenclature: storm surge, tidal inundation, vulnerability, repetitive loss, resiliency and adaptation to name a few. The conversation will highlight tools for modeling storm impacts and risk mapping from New York Department of State, U.S. EPA, DEC and FEMA. It’s up to our community to develop a plan to reduce our exposure and to protect vulnerable assets.

Other East End communities are leading the region in conducting costal assessments and in creating resiliency plans that protect social, economic and ecological resources. Jeremy will share his perspective developed over two decades working as a professional planner and natural resources manager across the East End.

As Jeremy states, “Seventy percent of the world’s population lives within 100 miles of a coastline” and that includes all of us on Shelter Island! The impacts of rising sea levels and increasing storm frequency are already here. Learn how you can help shape short- and long-term plans to protect our vibrant but vulnerable coastal community. Join us at the library, Friday January 5 at 7 p.m. Admission is free with donations gladly accepted.

Next up: On Friday, January 19 join us at 7 p.m. to hear about Melanie Coronetz’s experiences showing her dog at the Westminster Dog Show.

