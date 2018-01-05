Island weathers storm, prepares for the big dig

Shelter Island Highway Department crews took a break in the wee hours after battling the blizzard all day Thursday. But then were back out at 4:30 a.m. “attacking drifting snow,” Highway Superintendent Jay Card Jr. said early this morning.

All of the main thoroughfares are clear and passable this morning, the highway chief said. “The guys will be cleaning and sanding today,” Mr. Card added.

High tide for the Island rolled in about 1 a.m., bringing the concern of widespread flooding with strong winds pushing the high water onto low-lying areas. But for the most part, there was only extensive flooding on West Neck Road where it curves next to West Neck Bay, Mr. Card said

At 6:45 a.m. PSEG reported no power outages on the Island.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has instituted a wind chill advisory for the Island today through 10 a.m. Saturday.

It will be sunny today and extremely cold, with a high temperature of 14 degrees. The winds will be out of the west at about 20 mph, gusting to 40 mph, producing wind chill values of minus 5 degrees to zero, according to the NWS.

Mr. Card urged motorists to be extremely cautious.

“Roads can be icy, and if you see something black ahead, it might not be pavement, but ice,” he said.

