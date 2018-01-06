What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

The mystery photo from our December 21 issue (see below) was not a problem for Kathleen Lenore Gooding, who correctly identified it on the Reporter’s Facebook page as the “anchor on the rock by the corner of Fireman’s Field” at the corer of Burns and Cartwright roads.

Trish Anzalone emailed us to say she wasn’t fooled and knew the anchor that graces the open intersection.

Tommy Thiel weighed in, so to speak, on Facebook, but was off by several miles, thinking the photo was taken at the Island Boatyard.

Tom Speeches nailed the identification, noting via email that the anchor “used to have a sign indicating the location of the Passionist Fathers [quarters], or as we used to call it for years, ‘the Monastery,’ a place where retreats were held.”

