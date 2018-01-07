Reporter Obituary: Lois Sawyer Weir

Lois Sawyer Weir, who summered on Shelter Island for more than 30 years, passed away on December 21, 2017, surrounded by her children at her home in Boca Grande, Florida.

Born March 15, 1930 in Escanaba, Michigan, Lois grew up there and met her husband, Cliff, there while racing 21-foot Sea Gulls on Lake Michigan. Their love for being on the water brought them to live on the island of Tortola, BVI and ultimately Boca Grande.

Lois had a background in interior decorating and an eye for fashion, her family said. Her flare for style and grace was brought out not only in her fashion and decorating, they said, but also in her zest for life and love of entertaining; hosting unforgettable activities such as her annual “crazy ladies get-togethers,” “dog show events,” “hat parties” and “wedding anniversary gatherings” as well as an avid and creative participation in the Boca Grande bike parade.

Lois found an outlet for her creativity and generosity in the NJ Decorator Showcase Homes, the Boca Grande Women’s Club and the Garden Club, the Boca Grande Art Alliance, the Shelter Island Yacht Club Entertainment Committee and the Mashomack Preserve’s Annual Benefit Dinner Dance committee. Her family recalled that at age 74 she spent a week at the San Andres Episcopal Church in the Dominican Republic as part of the Venice Deanery missions project to help refurbish the church built in 1961.

Predeceased by her husband, and grandson Sawyer, Lois is survived by her children: Tom Weir of Pensacola, Florida, Penny Oakley of Southport, North Carolina and Mary Sue Weir-Kovalchuk of Minneapolis, Minnesota; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Boca Grande.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Boca Grande Garden Club, 131 First Street West, Boca Grande, FL 33921, or Mashomack Preserve, P.O. Box 850, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

