Weather Service: Wintry mix for this afternoon

It will warm up a bit today on Shelter Island after days of severely cold weather. But this evening and tonight will bring hazardous conditions.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for a partly sunny day turning to mostly clouds this afternoon with freezing rain mixed with snow at about 5 p.m.

High temperatures today will be about 37 degrees with a southwest wind at 11 to 17 mph making it feel like 10 to 20 degrees. The NWS is reporting that total daytime snow accumulation will be less than a half inch.

Tonight the wintry mix will turn to all snow around 8 p.m., according to the NWS, with a low around 34 degrees. Total accumulation will be less than a half inch.

