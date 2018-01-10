Shelter Island obituary: Barry Wayne Ryder

Barry Wayne Ryder, a lifelong resident of Shelter Island, passed away on January 8, 2018 after a brief illness.

He was 55.

Born in Southampton on December 18, 1962 to Charles “Bub” Ryder and Margaret Walther Olenski, Barry was an avid outdoorsman, spending countless hours hunting and fishing the lands and waters of Shelter Island.

An employee of the Shelter Island Highway Department for 32 years, Barry was a dedicated member of the Shelter Island Fire Department for over 30 years, serving as chief from 1991 to 1992, and again from 2005 to 2006.

In addition to his parents, Barry is survived by his longtime love, Mary Payne; sisters Cindy Arkinson and Carla Fernandes; grandmothers Alma Ryder and Florence Olenski; as well as his children and grandchildren.

A private viewing was held on January 10. A date for a public memorial celebration has yet to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Barry’s memory may be made to the Shelter Island Fire Department, P.O. Box 613, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

