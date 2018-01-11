Weekly Calendar: January 11 — January 21, 2018

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 11

Art exhibit, works in colored pencil by Bernie Gillespie. Library gallery through January. (631) 749-0042.

Igloo fortresses, a workshop for kids. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Winter Reading Club, for kids of all ages. Runs through March 14. Sign up at the library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 12

Arts and crafts, for grades K through 5 with Bethany Ortmann. 2:30 to 4 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $10. Meets monthly. (631) 749-0309.

Wii U, young adults play games together. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 13

Mashomack volunteers, monthly service day. Projects vary from invasive plant removal to trail work. 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Preserve. Call (631) 749-4219.

Special sale, in the book sale room, library. (631) 749-0042.

Coffee and coloring for adults, color away stress while enjoying complimentary refreshments. 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Bluegrass concert, by the band Mile Twelve. Sponsored by Sylvester Manor. 7:30 p.m., Shelter Island School Auditorium. Reserved seats $25 to $40. Visit sylvestermanor.org to purchase.

MONDAY, JANUARY 15

Library closed, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (631) 749-0042.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 16

Watercolor painting, with June Shatken, weekly through January. 10 a.m. Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Collage for self-expression, sponsored by Shelter Island Recreation Department and facilitated by Jeanne Merkel. 12:30 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through February 6, library. $60 per person plus $15 for materials. Bring scissors. (631) 749-0309.

Movies at the Library, “Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World” starring Russell Crowe and directed by Peter Weir. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 17

Stepping On, falls prevention program for people 65 and older at Shelter Island Senior Center. 10 a.m. to noon. Register at (631) 749-1051.

Chess Club, for school age children. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Resume writing 101, for those just entering the job market or workforce veterans looking to update their resume. 5:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042

THURSDAY, JANUARY 18

Out to Lunch Bunch, monthly Recreation Department-sponsored lunch trip for adults ages 60 plus to World Pie in Bridgehampton. Meet at Youth Center at 11:30 a.m. for transportation by van. $6 for residents, $7 for non-residents, plus the cost of self-selected lunch. Register at (631) 749-0309.

3D pens, a workshop for young adults to get crafty. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 19

Anime Club, young adults watch and discuss shows over a light snack. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, “Dog Show!” by Melanie Coronetz who talks about showing her Schipperkes at the Westminster Kennel Dog Show. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 20

Shelter Island Library, Board of Trustees annual meeting. 10 a.m. Lower level community room. (631) 749-0042.

Feelings into art, a Pollock drip painting class for adults led by Joyce Raimondo. 1 p.m., library. Registration required. (631) 749-0042.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 21

Open house, at the town’s FIT Center. Bethany Ortmann, Recreation Department director, and Emily Bohach, FIT manager answer questions about the equipment and the facility. 2 to 3 p.m. at the center, behind Shelter Island School. All are welcome. For details call (631) 749-0978.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

January 16: Town board, work session, 1 p.m.

January 16: School Board, monthly meeting, budget planning, 6 p.m., school board room

January 17: ZBA, work session, 7:30 p.m.

January 18: WQIPAB, 6 p.m.

January 19: Town board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

After school fun, on full session school days only, 2:45 to 5 p.m. Students walk with Recreation aide to Youth Center for supervised play time. $10 per child/day.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, American Legion/Youth Center. $5.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie Tybaert, Tuesdays with Michelle Beckwith, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Basketball, for ages 50+, Sundays noon to 2 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. Free.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Metropolitan Opera live at Guild Hall, tickets available at library circulation desk, $15. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Open gym, for students in grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. (sign in by 8). School. (631) 749-0309.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25 (discount passes available). (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Snack Attack, young adults bring after school snacks and play games or make crafts. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Yoga, with Lila Piccozzi. Fridays, 5:30 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Kids, for ages 7 to 11 with Susan Binder. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

