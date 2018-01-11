Tristan’s triumph: Former hoops star honored at halftime ceremony

On Monday evening, Tristan Wissemann received one of the highest honors a Shelter Island basketball player can achieve.

At a halftime ceremony in the game against Greenport, Wissemann’s jersey, number 25, was retired. A replica of the jersey was unveiled on a wall of the gym where he made his reputation as one of the finest athletes the Island has ever produced.

Wissemann played three varsity seasons, graduating in 2016.

Wissemann is the third highest-scoring Island player of all time, and one of very few players in the history of Shelter Island to score 1,000 points. Walter Richards and Cori Cass, who are also members of 1,000-point club, were on hand to help Wissemann celebrate.

Shelter Island School Athletic Director Todd Gulluscio, who hosted the ceremony, said, “This is not just a celebration for Tristan or the Shelter Island school, but the Shelter Island community as a whole.”

Councilman Jim Colligan recognized Wissemann at Tuesday’s Town Board meeting, noting that the player he helped coach found success not just through athletic ability, but because of “Tristan’s work ethic.”

Varsity basketball Coach Jay Card Jr. echoed that sentiment, adding, “Tristan was a leader who led by example.

He was self-motivated.” The coach was proud of his player’s “wonderful accomplishment” and all the honor he brought to the school’s basketball program and the community at large.

Wissemann attends SUNY New Paltz, where he’s a starter on their Division III basketball team.

