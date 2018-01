Thinking about hunting for a new job in the new year? You’ll need a resume.Shelter Island librarian Jessica Frankel, who worked on Wall Street for 28 years and at one of the world’s largest executive search firms, is ready to share her secrets for how to get your resume noticed.

She’s offering a workshop at the Shelter Island Library on Wednesday, January 17, at 5:30 p.m.

There’s no charge, but you do have to pre-register by signing up at the circulation desk.

