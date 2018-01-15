Erosion, sediment control training set on Island

Training for developers, contractors and subcontractors dealing with erosion and sediment control have an opportunity for training on Shelter Island.

Under New York State Department of Environmental Conservation rules, all such businesses must have at least one trained specialist who would be responsible for implementing the Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan on a daily basis at construction sites where soil disturbance activities are taking place.

Such qualified inspectors must have four hours of training and must be recertified every three years.

The training program is endorsed by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the Soil and Water Conservation District and the Certified Professional in Erosion and Sediment Control Inc. (CPESC), but is not required for persons already certified by CPESC, Registered Landscape Architects or Professional Engineers.

The program offered on Shelter Island is scheduled for Tuesday, February 27, at the Senior Center, 44 South Ferry Road. The cost for the program is $100, which is nonrefundable, and covers training materials, the Completion Certificate and ID Card and refreshments.

Advance registration is necessary by calling the Suffolk County Soil and Water Conservation District at 631 852 3285.

Check-in is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. with the course starting promptly at 9 a.m. Registrants must provide a photo ID and signature when they check in and out on the day of the course.

At the end of the four-hour training, each participate will receive an individually numbered certification card and certificate.

[email protected]rter.com

Comments

comments