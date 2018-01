Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Shelter Island will be a cold and cloudy one, with the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasting a high temperature of about 30 degrees.

A north wind between 11 and 15 mph will make it feel like 10 to 20 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, according to the NWS, with a steady temperature of 24 degrees. Light winds will stay out of the north but swing to the northeast after midnight.

