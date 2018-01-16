Fire guts upstairs room of Marc Street house

A late afternoon fire at 16 Marc Street swept through an upstairs room Tuesday afternoon pouring heavy smoke through the window and roof. But firefighters, who were delayed in entering the premises and dealing with the blaze by a lack of water, were finally able to determine that no one was home at the time.

Police Chief Jim Read said the delay in getting water to the site resulted from a lack of an hydrant or well.

The call came in shortly after 4 p.m. but Shelter Island Firefighters, who responded rapidly, had to wait outside for at least a half hour before water was flowing to the site at the end of the cul de sac on Marc Street. They called for backup from Greenport , which sent a truck joining several Shelter Island fire trucks and ambulances at the scene.

One firefighter was assisted from the premises while an EMT explained that the protocol today in a smoke situation is to pull firefighters out after a short time to enusure they are getting oxygen before they’re allowed to return to the scene.

Once the firefighters could get water flowing to the room where the fire started, they were able to determine that no one was home. But a cat, smelling of smoke, emerged and was cuddled in a blanket by an EMT while another provided oxygen to the animal that seemed none the worse for wear.

Jane Ritzler is listed in the Shelter Island phone book as the resident of the house.

Firefighters expected to remain at the scene for some time to assure there would be no sparks and eventually, to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

