Island photographer honored by The Knot

Shelter Island photographer Scott Feierstein is pleased to announce that he has been inducted into The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame for 2018. The Knot is an online wedding app and only wedding professionals and vendors who have earned four or more of the organization’s Best of Weddings awards are inducted into the Hall of Fame.

To determine the 2018 winners, The Knot assessed nearly 3.6 million reviews from couples across the nation in various vendor categories — musicians, florists, photographers, caterers and more. This year’s Hall of Fame winners represent the top 3 percent of local wedding vendors listed on TheKnot.com, with the 1,139 inductees drawn from some 300,000 vendors featured on the website.

“I am so honored to receive this award,” stated Mr. Feierstein, owner of Red Sweatshirt Photography. “I am so thankful to work with some of the most wonderful couples.”

Now in its 12th year, The Knot has developed a tradition of supporting local wedding vendors with its by-couples, for-couples guide to the top wedding professionals across the country.

For more information about The Knot and a complete list of 2018 winners, visit theknot.com/vendors/best-of-weddings.

