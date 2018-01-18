Weekly Calendar: January 18 — January 27, 2018

EVENTS
THURSDAY, JANUARY 18
3D pens, a workshop for young adults to get crafty. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 19
Anime Club, young adults watch and discuss shows over a light snack. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
Friday Night Dialogues, “Dog Show!” by Melanie Coronetz who talks about showing her Schipperkes at the Westminster Kennel Dog Show. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 20
Shelter Island Library, Board of Trustees annual meeting. 10 a.m. Lower level community room. (631) 749-0042.
Feelings into art, a Pollock drip painting class for adults led by Joyce Raimondo. 1 p.m., library. Registration required. (631) 749-0042.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 21
Open house, at the town’s FIT Center. Bethany Ortmann, Recreation Department director, and Emily Bohach, FIT manager answer questions about the equipment and the facility. 2 to 3 p.m. at the center, behind Shelter Island School. All are welcome. For details call (631) 749-0978.
MONDAY, JANUARY 22
Mystery Monday Book Club, discusses “The Crossing Places” by Elly Griffiths. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 23
Watercolor class, with June Shatken. 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.
Outdoor bird feeders, a workshop for school age children. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
Cookbook Club, discusses “Comfort Food: Warm and Delicious!” 6 p.m., library. Bring favorite comfort food to be cozy on a winter’s evening. (631) 749-0042.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 24
Stepping On, falls prevention program for people 65 and older at Shelter Island Senior Center. 10 a.m. to noon. Register at (631) 749-1051.
Board game fun, for school age children. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 25
Outdoor ice art, a winter ice workshop for young adults. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 26
Wii U, young adults play games together. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
Sous chef baking, grades K through 5 make pies with Bethany Ortmann. Friday, 2:45 to 4 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $10. (631) 749-0309.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 27
Shakespeare in Community, a discussion on “The Winter’s Tale.” 12:30 p.m., library. Facilitated by Becky Cole. (631) 749-0042.
MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)
January 18: WQIPAB, 6 p.m.
January 19: Town board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.
January 20: Village of Dering Harbor, board work session, 9 a.m.
January 20: Library Board, election of trustees and annual meeting, 10 a.m., library
January 23: Town board, work session, 1 p.m.
January 24: ZBA hearing, 7:30 p.m.
EVERY WEEK
Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.
Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.
After school fun, on full session school days only, 2:45 to 5 p.m. Students walk with Recreation aide to Youth Center for supervised play time. $10 per child/day.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.
Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.
Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.
American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie Tybaert, Tuesdays with Michelle Beckwith, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.
Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.
Basketball, for ages 50+, Sundays noon to 2 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. Free.
English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.
Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.
Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.
Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.
Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.
Mah-jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.
Metropolitan Opera live at Guild Hall, tickets available at library circulation desk, $15. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.
Open gym, for students in grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. (sign in by 8). School. (631) 749-0309.
PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.
Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.
Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25 (discount passes available). (631) 749-0309.
Senior Mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.
Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.
Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.
Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.
Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.
Snack Attack, young adults bring after school snacks and play games or make crafts. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.
Yoga, with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.
Yoga, with Lila Piccozzi. Fridays, 5:30 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.
Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.
Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Saturdays, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.
Zumba Kids, for ages 7 to 11 with Susan Binder. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.