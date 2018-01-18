What’s Happening: January 18, 2018

FIT CENTER OPEN HOUSE

The Shelter Island Recreation Department will sponsor an open house at the FIT Center on Sunday, January 21 from 2 to 3 p.m. Bethany Ortmann, director of the department, and Emily Bohach, FIT manager, will answer questions about the equipment or the facility. The center is behind the Shelter Island School on School Street. For information, call the FIT Center at (631) 749-0978.

YOUTH PROGRAMS

January is National Baking Month and on Friday, January 26, from 2:45 to 4 p.m., Shelter Island Rec’s Bethany Ortmann will offer “Sous Chefs Baking” for grades K-5 at the Youth Center. Kids will make their own pies, which they will take home for baking. On February 9, the theme continues with “Sous Chefs Edible Valentines.” From 2:45 to 5 p.m., kids in grades K-5 will make yummy treats for the people they love. The cost for either workshop is $10.

Other programs at the Youth Center include “Preschooler and Parent Drop-In Gym” each Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon for parents and children 1 to 5 years old. The fee is $3.25 per child.

Kids in grades K-4 can join the “Out of School Fun Zone” at the Youth Center Monday through Wednesday from 2:45 to 5 p.m. Children are met at the school and accompanied to the center. The cost is $10 per session. For details on these programs, contact the Shelter Island Recreation Department at (631) 749-0309 or shelterislandtown.us/recreation/.

ISLANDERS NIGHT

The Recreation Department’s bus trip to Barclays Center in Brooklyn to see the New York Islanders play the Columbus Blue Jackets is Saturday, February 3. The bus will depart Greenport at 3:45 p.m. for the 7 p.m. game. The cost is $65 ($75 non-residents) and includes bus transportation and game admission. To registrater call Bethany Ortmann, recreation director, at (631) 749-0309.

Across the moat

GLAUCOMA PREVENTION

January is glaucoma awareness month and on Thursday, January 23 at 4 p.m., Eastern Long Island Hospital (ELIH) sponsors a seminar on glaucoma, known as the silent thief of sight, at Peconic Landing in Greenport. Dr. Lawrence Buono, a physician, surgeon and partner at SightMD, will discuss how best to preserve sight, while Dr. Theresa Dempsy, doctor of audiology at Sight MD, will discuss untreated hearing loss and its relationship to cognitive decline. For information on the seminar, call ELIH’s community relations department at (631) 477-5164.

