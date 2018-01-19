S.I. Friends of Music looks forward and back

The Shelter Island Friends of Music joyously celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2017 and honored its audiences by re-engaging five favorite performers from the past few seasons. The audience responded with four sold-out concerts and one nearly full-house, all held in the remarkably intimate ambiance of the Presbyterian Church sanctuary.

The season opened with Windsync, the heralded young quintet of wind players whose third visit to the Friends of Music proved once again that their unique mix of instruments has uncommon power to transform any composer’s music to their own distinctive sound.

April brought the return of Eric Silberger, the youthful, but internationally renowned violinist, who is in demand in the great concert halls of the world. His performance (with pianist Kwan Yi) of Beethoven’s “Kreutzer” sonata left the audience breathless and cheering.

Dominic Inferrera also made a return visit, reminding us of his warm but sturdy stage presence and his silky baritone equally at home in grand opera and the classics of Broadway.

Orion Weiss and Anna Polonsky gave another of their peerless performances, exciting listeners with their astonishing (and challenging) piano 4-hands recital.

The anniversary season ended with the third appearance of the Brasil Guitar Duo. These two gentlemen are true masters of their instrument, so it’s no surprise to learn that they both teach guitar at two of America’s most prestigious conservatories.

All in all, a memorable celebratory season with our faithful and generous audience savoring every event.

But wait! Our 2018 schedule has just been announced, and our members will be receiving the new season brochure soon. Be sure to check the new website shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org for complete information. Once again, we have engaged world class performers in programs that will challenge, stimulate and inspire.

Comments

comments