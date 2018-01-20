What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Meredith Page, who is a member of the vestry at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, wrote to us almost immediately after spotting last week’s photo (see below), to say, “The photo in the Reporter is the Episcopal flag at St. Mary’s. Thank you for the reminder — I was supposed to order a new one for the new year. Our current one is a little faded!”

Tom Speeches also recognized the Episcopal flag, writing that it shows “nine ‘crosslets’ [representing the nine dioceses that convened in Philadelphia in 1789, when the Constitution of the Protestant Episcopal Church was adopted] and red cross representing the blood of martyrs on a white field.”

Georgiana Ketcham wasn’t fooled, writing, “Isn’t that the flag at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on St. Mary’s Road? Looks like they need a new one!”

Meredith is all over it, Georgiana.

