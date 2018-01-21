PSEG cable project to slow North Ferry traffic

Islanders who have been relatively unbothered by construction underway to ensure long-term power reliability are going to experience some delays expected to begin Monday, weather permitting.

This stage of the project is anticipated to last about a month, according to PSEG-LI Director of Communications Jeffrey Weir.

Plans call for contractors from Haugland Energy of Plainview, New York, to install the underground infrastructure necessary to ultimately connect the underwater cable to Shelter Island’s electrical distribution system, Mr. Weir said.

The work covers about 2,700 feet along Summerfield Place to Clinton Avenue and onto Chase Avenue.

“There weill be minor residential and commuter traffic interruptions related to the work,” according to Mr. Weir. To facilitate traffic moving safely through the area, contractors will provide cones, flagmen and signage at the work site as needed “to minimize interruptions,” he said.

Nonethess, drivers making connections with North Ferry should allow extra time, the PSEG official advised.

The traffic plan has been coordinated with Shelter Island Police, Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services as well as North Ferry and the Shelter Island Heights Property Owners Corporation, Mr. Weir said.

Safety is PSEG-LI’s primary concern, he said, advising drivers to slow down and be alert as they travel through the area.

“Driving distracted or too fast through a work zone can endanger the work crews and hamper their ability to perform important work,” Mr. Weir said.

The project has been underway since October and remains on track to come in on time by mid May, in advance of the Memorial Day weekend, traditionally the start of the summer season in the area, he said.

