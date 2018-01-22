Town expands Community Housing Board

At its January 19 meeting the Town Board unanimously passed a resolution expanding the Community Housing Board membership from five to seven, in the hopes that professionals will be added to the CHB to help initiate an affordable housing plan for the Island.

In a financial report, it was announced that as of January 1, the town has a balance in its accounts of $13 million, with $8.2 million of that in its Community Preservation Fund.

Money for the CPF comes from a 2 percent tax that buyers pay when purchasing East End properties and is used in turn to purchase open space for preservation and fund water protection programs.

The board reinstated a former resolution that the town will compensate those employees who waive their right to medical coverage by the town. Councilman Jim Colligan abstained from the vote and Councilman Paul Shepherd voted against the resolution.

The board voted unanimously on a proclamation honoring Barry Ryder who passed away January 8. A former chief of the Shelter Island Fire Department, Mr. Ryder was a Highway Department employee for more than three decades.

The proclamation noted Mr. Ryder’s dedication to the town and expressed “deep sorrow on his loss.”

The town made several appointments, including:

• James J. Read III as assistant recreation director

• Alison Binder as therapeutic activities director

• JoAnn Kirkland as clerk/typist to the Planning Board, the Zoning Board of Appeals, the Water Advisory Committee and the Waterways Management Advisory Council.

Supervisor Gary Gerth announced that the meeting room was getting a face lift, with the Shelter Island Historical Society bringing in materials that will “reflect our community’s character.”

New drapes are on the way and the board has already replaced its old chairs with new ones.

Comments

comments