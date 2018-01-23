Water quality forum features local and county officials

Some 30 people attended a January 20 community forum on Shelter Island water quality in the school auditorium. It was the second in a series sponsored by Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International realty and the Nature Conservancy’s Mashomack Preserve.

Mashomack Director Jeremy Samuelson served as moderator with presentations being made by Deputy Suffolk County Executive Peter Scully, Shelter Island Town Engineer John Cronin and Water Quality Improvement Project Advisory Board Chairman Mark Mobius.

Mr. Scully reported that County Executive Steve Bellone has recognized that Suffolk County’s water table and bays and streams are in danger because of nitrogen pollution. “Nitrate level increases since 1984 are alarming,” Mr. Scully said, adding that two thirds of fish kills are caused by septic systems.

Nassau has 75 percent of its structures connected to sewers, while Suffolk has 75 percent septic systems, Mr. Scully noted.

He said that current regulations on septic systems are “outdated” and to correct nitrogen pollution ”we need technicians for management.”

Mr. Scully explained that the switch to new systems that lessen nitrogen pollution should be affordable and easy for homeowners. The state has allocated funds for this, and homeowners can get grants of $11,000 and low cost financing up to $10,000.

Eligibility for a 100 percent grant is for year-round residents only with incomes less than $300,000. Those with annual incomes up to $500,000 could receive a 50 percent grant.

The current goal for construction cost is $20,000. There are also attendant engineering and electric costs as well as about $300 for annual maintenance. Mr. Scully also said he would like to see all new construction be required to install the low nitrogen systems.

Mr. Cronin said Island water was a problem 50 years ago. Now there is a plan for homeowners to apply for construction cost help. They must get certain documents in hand including the deed, the certificate of occupancy and the tax bill.

After downloading these items, the application process can begin, it was learned.

“And the county staff will help seniors with the computer application,” Mr. Cronin said, adding that “you should have all documentation handy while doing the application.”

Engineering firms usually charge about $2.500, Mr. Noted, adding that it should take about a half hour if everything is scanned. Mr. Mobius said his committee reviews applications and makes recommendations to the Town Board, which makes the final decisions.

For a $20,000 project, the town will offer $15,000 as a rebate, not a straight grant.

Mr. Mobius then outlined what an Island homeowner must do to participate:

• Get an application

• Engage an engineering firm

• Retain a contractor

•Evaluate the project needs

• Collect all supporting documents and engineering report

• Submit the application to the Town Clerk.

The application will go to the approval phase, then the payment phase, and finally the reimbursement phase.

Mr. Mobius invited anyone who is interested to his committee meetings, which are on the first and third Thursdays of each month.

