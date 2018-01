Today will be mostly sunny with a steady temperatures of about 38 degrees, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The winds will be out of the west at about 13 mph with gusts as high as 28, which will bring wind chill values to 25 to 30 degrees.

Tonight the NWS is calling for clear skies with a low of around 20 degrees.

The winds will shift to the northwest and remain steady at 11 to 15 mph.

