Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Rebecca T. Jens of Riverhead was driving north on North Ferry Road on January 19 when a deer ran in front of her vehicle, causing more than $1,000 in damage.

On January 21, Janine Mahoney of Shelter Island was driving on West Neck Road, responding to an EMC volunteer call, when a deer ran in front of the vehicle. There were no injuries. Damages exceeded $1,000. Police had to put down the deer.

Edward G. Morris of Shelter Island was traveling south on West Neck Road on January 20 when his motorcycle slipped on sand, causing him to lose control and skid off the road. He was transported by an Emergency Medical Services team to Eastern Long Island Hospital with a lacerated right ankle. Damage to the motorcycle was under $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

On January 17, a caller found a kayak and turned it in to police. Police found no record of it being reported lost.

Police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center on two occasions on January 18; no violations were noted.

Also on that day, 35 boats were removed from town landings and properties; 32 were impounded and three were in bad condition. Boats still remaining at Wades Beach and Burns landing will be removed within five days of that time, and 10 boats at Silver Beach will be impounded in three weeks.

A Cartwright caller told police on January 18 that a hunter shot a crow from across the airfield. Police advised the hunter about shooting within 500 feet of a residence.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a smoke detector at a West Neck residence on January 18; according to a fire chief, it was a false alarm.

The next day the Fire Department checked on a heat activation alarm in the basement of a Center residence.

Also on the 19th, a caller reported that a dead deer was stuck in a fence in the Center; a low-hanging cable wire was reported on Ram Island; and police checked on the welfare of a Hay Beach resident. Radar enforcement was conducted in the Center; there were no violations. A West Neck caller reported a dog barking; police responded but were unable to locate the dog.

On January 20, a caller brought a lost Labrador retriever to police headquarters; police located the owner and returned the dog. On that day, a caller reported that he lost a drone in the area of School Street. Police contacted residents in the area with negative results.

The Fire Department responded to two fire alarms on January 20 — one in the Heights was set off by steam in a bathroom and a second one was the result of a log falling out of a fireplace in a Dering Harbor residence.

On January 21, a Menantic caller reported a lost kayak that police subsequently found in the impound lot; an iPhone found in the Heights was returned to its owner; and police investigated a case for Child Protective Services

The next day a Center caller reported an unknown vehicle parked in the garage. Police found no sign of criminal activity and the caller will advise police if he finds out who may have left the vehicle there. The same day, a Heights caller reported that he lost his wedding band the day before; another caller said garbage on her West Neck property was spilling out of an overflowing dumpster. Police notified Shelter Island Environmental.

The contents of a briefcase left in Justice Court was mailed to the owner, a caller reported; and an injured deer was reported on a Center roadway. The deer was gone when police arrived.

AIDED CASES

A Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services team transported a person to Southampton Hospital on January 17. Teams took four aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on January 18, 19, 20 and 21.

