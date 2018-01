EVENTS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 25

Outdoor ice art, a winter ice workshop for young adults. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 26

Wii U, young adults play games together. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Sous chef baking, grades K through 5 make pies with Bethany Ortmann. Friday, 2:45 to 4 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $10. (631) 749-0309.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 27

Shakespeare in Community, a discussion of “The Winter’s Tale.” 12:30 p.m., library. Facilitated by Becky Cole. (631) 749-0042.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 30

Watercolor class, with June Shatken. 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Coloring and snacks, for school-age children. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31

Stepping On, falls prevention program for people 65 and older at the Senior Activity Center. 10 a.m. to noon. Register at (631) 749-1051.

After school movie, and a snack for school age children. Film TBD. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Book in the Woods, “Sugarbush Spring” by Marsha Wilson Chall. Take half-mile walk and read a story as you go. Through February. Mashomack Preserve.

Summer program registration begins, Sylvester Manor Educational Farm is planning weekday summer programs from Monday, July 2 through Friday, August 17, from 9 a.m. to noon. Space is limited. For details or to register, visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3

Bus trip, to Barclays Center in Brooklyn to see the New York Islanders play the Columbus Blue Jackets. Bus departs Greenport at 3:45 p.m. for the 7 p.m. game. Sponsored by Shelter Island Recreation Department. $65 ($75 non-residents) includes transportation and game ticket. Advance registration and payment are required at (631) 749-0309.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

January 29: Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., Center firehouse

January 30: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

After school fun, on full session school days only, 2:45 to 5 p.m. Students walk with Recreation aide to Youth Center for supervised play time. $10 per child/day.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie Tybaert, Tuesdays with Michelle Beckwith, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Basketball, for ages 50+, Sundays noon to 2 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. Free.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Metropolitan Opera live at Guild Hall, tickets available at library circulation desk, $15. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Open gym, for students in grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. (sign in by 8). School. (631) 749-0309.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25 (discount passes available). (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Snack Attack, young adults bring after school snacks and play games or make crafts. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Yoga, with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Lila Piccozzi. Fridays, 5:30 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center.

$5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Saturdays, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Kids, for ages 7 to 11 with Susan Binder. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Comments

comments