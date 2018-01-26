Helping women veterans

Every Valentine’s Day, the American Legion Auxiliary donates a supply of personal care items to the Women’s Wellness Center at the Northport VA Medical Center. This year, the Auxiliary Committee Chairs contacted the Wellness Center and received a list of most-needed items. Co-chairs Heather Reylek and Pam Jackson (not pictured) answered that call by purchasing clothing items and full-sized personal care items. Members of the American Legion Auxiliary thank Heather and Pam for their efforts, as well as all those who helped prepare and eventually deliver those packages.

Pictured during the auxiliary’s monthly meeting on January 17 are, from left, Heather Reylek, Stephanie Tybaert, Rita Gates, Mary Dudley Luecker, Eleanor Labrozzi and Lynda Steinmuller.

Comments

comments